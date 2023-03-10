DAVENPORT, Iowa — Ahead of a widely expected presidential campaign, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis introduced himself to an eager audience of Iowa Republicans on Friday with a message that leaned into the antagonism toward the left that has made him a popular figure among conservatives.
“We will never surrender to the woke mob,” he said at the Rhythm City Casino Resort in the eastern Iowa city of Davenport. “Our state is where the woke mob goes to die.”
DeSantis appeared alongside Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and was heading to the capital city of Des Moines later in the day to meet with a small contingent of GOP lawmakers and to promote his newly released book.
With the Iowa caucuses less than a year away, Republicans in the state are taking a harder look at DeSantis, who is emerging as a leading rival to Donald Trump.
The visit is an early test of DeSantis’ support in the state that will kick off the contest for the Republican nomination next year.
Trump remains widely popular among Iowa Republicans. Now, 80% say they have a favorable rating of him, down slightly from 91% in September 2021, according to a Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll released on Friday.
Though slightly behind the well-known Trump, DeSantis also gets a rosy review from Iowa Republicans — 74% favorable rating.
Sandy Bodine said she was impressed with DeSantis after Friday’s morning event.
“He’s very articulate, uses common sense it seems in governing,” the retired human resources worker for 3M Co. said.
Bodine would consider attending the 2024 caucuses and supporting DeSantis, though she is registered to neither major political party and has never caucuses before. Trump is out of the running.
“I don’t like Trump,” she said. She “unfortunately” voted for Biden in 2020, she said. “He’s not a statesman and we need a statesman. I can see DeSantis as a statesman.”
But others in the crowd suggested they would stick with the former president. Retiree Al Greenfield said he came out of curiosity but “I don’t particularly care for” the Florida governor. “He doesn’t have the experience. He doesn’t know the swamp.”
Greenfield is ardently for Trump and plans to caucus for him next year.
Nearby stood Diana Otterman, who was still considering her options.
“Gov. DeSantis is a wonderful man. I’m for DeSantis, but I’m also for Trump. I haven’t decided yet,” she said. “So we’ll see how God works it out and how the people vote.”
While DeSantis was making his presence known in Iowa, several prominent former Trump supporters called on him to take the next step and announce he’s running.
DeSantis is expected to announce his candidacy in late spring or early summer, after the conclusion of the Florida legislative session.