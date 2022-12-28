Voting Booths 2.JPG

Voters at the polling location for Faribault’s 3rd precinct at Faribault Community Center fill in their ballots Nov. 8. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

After Minnesota voters handed DFLers control of the House, Senate and governor’s office, lawmakers who are set to lead election and voting committees at the Capitol said they’ll try to advance policies that had long hit a dead-end in the divided Capitol.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments