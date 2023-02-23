Hiring and keeping staff has been the greatest challenge for the Stay ’n Play child care centers in Litchfield and Willmar. Pay is typically around $15 an hour, including a $2 bonus that stems from federal COVID-19 relief money. But raising wages above that would mean increasing tuition, which executive director Kristin Jaquith said isn’t so easy.
“Parents can’t afford to pay any more,” Jaquith said. “We’re rural, so our rates are quite a bit lower than what they are in the metro.”
Jaquith’s dilemma is not unique. Industry leaders and politicians — all the way up to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen — say the economics of the child care sector in Minnesota and beyond have long been broken, creating a system of high prices for parents, low pay for workers, and businesses operating precariously on razor-thin margins.
Democrats who control Minnesota’s government have proposed a massive expansion of spending on child care from the state’s historic budget surplus in a push to revitalize the industry and cut costs for families. It’s complicated to tally an exact figure, but Gov. Tim Walz’s $65.2 billion two-year budget plan would lead to several billion in new state spending with direct ties to child care over the next four years.
That money would increase subsidy rates for low-income families to meet federal recommendations. Walz would also significantly expand a tax credit that would help parents cover tuition.
And the governor wants to offer permanent monthly payments for child care providers meant to give child care workers pay raises statewide and keep businesses afloat. Regular grants for the sector began during the pandemic, but the idea of turning money meant to stabilize the industry amid COVID-19 into a long-term infusion of cash would be a first in Minnesota.
Republicans have been wary about much of the spending, arguing the family subsidy program was recently troubled by sweeping fraud allegations. Some say burdensome government regulations are more to blame for the continuing decline in smaller family child care providers in mostly rural areas across the state.
But Democrats now have majorities in the House and Senate and won’t be forced to negotiate with the GOP on the issue. Lawmakers might not approve Walz’s exact budget plan, but DFL legislators are likely to vote for major spending on child care either way.
“It is important that we begin to recognize how critical this sector is for our economy, not only now for parents and employers, but also in the long run for the benefit of kids as well,” said Rep. Dave Pinto, a St. Paul DFLer who leads the House’s Children and Families Finance and Policy Committee.
Governor's proposal
A large slice of Walz’s budget plan is related to child care for infants and kids too young for school. Much of that cash would be distributed as tax credits.
One major item Walz proposed — about $2.33 billion over the next four years — is an expanded child tax credit. It would allow some families to get $1,000 a year for each child under age 18, up to a maximum of $3,000. The credit would start to phase out starting at $50,000 in income for married couples and $33,300 for single filers.
The Walz budget would expand a child and dependent care credit at a cost of $1.1 billion over four years. Under that plan, families would get $4,000 a year for every child under the age of 5 for child care expenses, up to a maximum of $10,500. This credit would begin to phase out at $200,000 in total household income. Parents of older children would get some money under the proposal as well.
Walz also proposed nearly $700 million over four years aimed at supporting the industry and its workforce, primarily through retention payments.
Early in 2020, soon after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Minnesota approved $30 million to keep the child care industry running. In the summer of 2021 the state began its “child care stabilization grants” program, giving monthly payments to most providers. Most of the cash was earmarked for worker pay, and the program was paid for by money in the federal American Rescue Plan stimulus package. The state distributed more than $146 million between June of 2021 and June of 2022, the program’s first year.
Nearly 8,000 providers received some money from the program in that time frame, and 96% in a survey released by the state said the grants were helpful in keeping their program open and operating. The initiative is set to end in June.
Walz’s new proposal, dubbed “retention payments,” would have some differences from the stabilization program. But the basic concept would be the same. “What we hear from child care providers across the state is how essential those payments are,” said Erin Bailey, who leads Walz’s Children’s Cabinet.
Another proposal would pump $484 million over the next four years into a full-day pre-K program that would include public schools and private child care programs.
What the Legislature is doing
State lawmakers haven’t promised to adopt all of Walz’s proposals. DFLers are advancing a similar child and dependent care tax credit. But so far, the Legislature has made the most progress on raising reimbursement rates in the Child Care Assistance Program, the main program that subsidizes low-income families and serves about 30,000 kids every month.
Minnesota has been lagging behind federal recommendations for the program for years, and as recently as 2020 the state faced sanctions for having reimbursement rates below minimum standards.
House Democrats this year wasted little time in approving a bill on a 69-59, party-line vote, to raise the rates to the federal recommendation of the 75th percentile of a market-rate survey for what providers charge. The Senate DFL has yet to vote on the measure but the policy cleared a key committee.
Raising the rates would cost Minnesota roughly $360 million over four years and comes with some federal cash.
The state House also passed a bill to continue stabilization grants at current rates for a few more months, using $12.25 million in state money. Payments are expected to drop in March without the measure, and end altogether in June.
That same bill also had $40 million for early learning scholarships, which help low-income families access high-quality child care programs. The program has bipartisan support, and Walz also proposed expanding the number of scholarships long term.
Pinto said the money for stabilization grants and scholarships was a temporary stop-gap for the industry until lawmakers strike a broader agreement on how much money to spend on what issues. That will come after an economic forecast that will be released Monday.
Republicans in the House opposed the bill to hike child care subsidy rates and temporarily increase stabilization grants, despite their support for scholarships. They argued it was too soon to spend more money on the Child Care Assistance Program after it was wracked by fraud allegations in 2018. Lawmakers did pass a series of policies meant to combat fraud. But the recent Feeding Our Future scandal over separate allegations of fraud in nutrition programs has Republicans cautious.
“I know that child care centers need funding, and it’s critical we do that,” said Rep. Brian Daniels of Waseca, who is the top Republican on Pinto’s committee. “But I don’t see (how) maybe, possibly, throwing fuel on the fire, if there’s more fraud, is going to help.”
Pinto’s Child Care Assistance Program bill included a provision meant to give DHS more power to stop payments to people accused of fraud in other programs, though Republicans said it wasn’t strong enough.
During a House floor debate, Rep. Anne Neu Brindley, R-North Branch, said the stabilization grants didn’t do enough to stem losses in family child care providers. And so lawmakers shouldn’t pump more money into what she believes was a failed solution.
Still, Jaquith, from the Stay ’n Play centers, urged lawmakers to continue monthly payments. She said the $2-an-hour payments she could give staff were vital. “I do feel like since I’ve been able to give these pay increases that the staff that we’ve got has stayed,” she said. “I just can’t take that back.”