Election 2022 Senate Georgia

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock speaks during an election night watch party, Tuesday in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

 John Bazemore

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election Tuesday, ensuring Democrats an outright majority in the Senate for the rest of President Joe Biden’s current term and capping an underwhelming midterm cycle for the GOP in the last major vote of the year.


