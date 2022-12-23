...GROUND BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND
FRIDAY... ...TRAVEL TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING COULD BE
IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING...
.Please do not let your guard down, as northwest winds are still
expected to increase across the area this morning along with
dangerously cold wind chills. Widespread wind gusts of 35 to 45
mph, and near 50 mph at times will cause significant blowing and
drifting snow and make some roads impassible through the overnight
hours. This event could be life- threatening if you are stranded
with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Please
avoid traveling. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from
the last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree
damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Blizzard condition and dangerously cold wind chills.
Wind chills as low as 40 below zero.
* WHERE...Todd, Stearns and Wright Counties.
* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6
AM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this
evening to noon CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory,
until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing and drifting snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind
chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10
minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please avoid travel.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you with warm clothes and
a charged cell phone. Tell someone where you are going, and when
you expect to arrive. If you get stranded, stay with your
vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Ready to cull your garden to decorate for the holidays? Gardens are great sources for holiday trimmings: holiday wreaths, arrangements and more. It’s a fun way to be creative and save money.
The list is long for items you can use from the garden to decorate, both indoors and outside. Here are just a few tips and suggestions:
Vines are excellent for winding among the boughs of wreaths or across mantels or outdoor fencing. To keep them fresh indoors, you can place the stems in floral water tubes and refill them regularly through the holidays. Anti-desiccant sprays can be helpful, too.
Berries, both fresh and dried, are great options for holiday decorations. They add color and vibrancy to any display. If you’re using them outdoors, you can simply interplant them with other elements. Indoors, fresh berries, like vines, can benefit from water tubes to keep them bright and perky.
Pine cones work well for surrounding the focal points of your arrangement or interspersing with other elements. Along with chicken wire or other deterrents, they can also help prevent squirrels or other varmints from digging among your decorations.
Evergreen boughs are commonly used in both outdoor and indoor displays during the holidays. You can purchase them from holiday suppliers or trim your own garden evergreens and wind them together with floral wire.
Dried flowers from the garden can add a touch of elegance. Examples include dried hydrangeas, straw flowers, globe thistles and sedums. Most garden flowers are dormant and dry this year. In future years, you can plan ahead and hang them to dry for a couple of weeks, let them dry within your arrangement or use desiccants or silica gel to preserve them.
Acorns and other nuts add volume and interest to the mix. Keep in mind that they can attract critters to your display, so their best use might be in inaccessible arrangements (hanging wreaths or door decorations) or indoor displays.
You can follow the same principles for holiday arrangements as for fresh floral displays; for example, many florists recommend considering line, form, color, space, texture, pattern and size (visit the link to learn more). Choose to go simple or complex to fit your mood and your taste.
These are just a few ideas for items to use from your own garden to decorate for the holidays. Natural garden elements, alone, can be enough to perk up your displays, or you can add other accessories like ribbons, wire stakes, lights or candles…the list goes on!
Have fun, and happy holidays.
Beth Stetenfeld is an organic gardener, native-plant enthusiast and garden blogger and writer. She’s also a master naturalist volunteer and instructor. Find the original article at northerngardener.com.