8de39b-20230112-deep-snow-is-seen-on-a-trail-webp1512 copy.jpg

Heavy, damaging snow forced trees to bow and break on the Yukon Trail outside of Two Harbors. (Photo courtesy of Minnesota Department of Natural Resources)

Greg Beck manages 35,000 acres of forest in east-central Minnesota as land commissioner and county forester in Pine County.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments