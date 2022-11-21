Indonesia Earthquake

People injured during an earthquake receive medical treatment in a hospital parking lot in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia on Monday. (AP Photo/Firman Taqur)

 Firman Taqur

CIANJUR, Indonesia — A strong, shallow earthquake toppled buildings and walls on Indonesia’s densely populated main island on Monday, killing at least 162 people and injuring hundreds of others as residents fled into the street, some covered in blood and debris.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments