Twins Marlins Baseball

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami pitcher Jesús Luzardo got a text from his former teammate Pablo López, who is now with Minnesota, the night before Wednesday's game.


Twins Marlins Baseball

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Twins Marlins Baseball

Minnesota Twins' Ryan Jeffers reacts after hitting a double during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments