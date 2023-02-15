NASCAR 75 Auto Racing

FILE - Red Farmer (61) goes airborne after hitting a hole on the four-mile Daytona Beach road course during the 100-mile Modified and Sportsmen type stock car race in Daytona Beach, Fla., Feb. 14, 1953. NASCAR marks its 75th year in 2023, recalling both its highs and lows. (AP Photo/James P. Kerlin, File)

Daytona Beach became the unofficial "birthplace of speed" in 1903 when two men argued over who had the fastest horseless carriage and decided things in a race on the white, hardpacked sand along the Atlantic Ocean.


