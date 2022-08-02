Daunte Wright Police Shooting Lawsuit

In this screen grab from video, Alayna Albrecht-Payton, the woman who was in Daunte Wright’s vehicle when he was fatally shot by police testifies in Hennepin County Court on Dec. 9, 2021. (Court TV, via AP, Pool, File)

The woman who was sitting next to Daunte Wright when he was shot and killed last year has filed suit against the police officer who shot him and the city of Brooklyn Center.

