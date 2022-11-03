Commanders Potential Sale Football

FILE - Tanya Snyder, Washington Commanders co-owner, stands before an NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Landover, Md. Part or all of the NFL’s Washington Commanders could soon be for sale, after owners Dan and Tanya Snyder said they have hired Bank of America Securities to “consider potential transactions.” The team announced the surprising decision Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Al Drago, File)

The NFL's Washington Commanders could soon be for sale. Owners Dan and Tanya Snyder say they have hired Bank of America Securities to consider potential transactions. Asked if the Snyders were considering selling part or all of the team, a spokesperson said, "We are exploring all options." The Commanders are worth an estimated $5.6 billion, according to Forbes. That ranks sixth among the league's 32 teams. Snyder's ownership in Washington has come under increased pressure recently amid investigations by the league office and Congress into the team's workplace culture and potential financial improprieties.


Commanders Potential Sale Football

FILE - Washington Commanders' Dan Snyder poses for photos during an event to unveil the NFL football team's new identity, Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. Part or all of the NFL’s Washington Commanders could soon be for sale, after owners Dan and Tanya Snyder said they have hired Bank of America Securities to “consider potential transactions.” The team announced the surprising decision Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments