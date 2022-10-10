Bears Vikings Football

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass over Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith (58) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings established a remarkable rhythm early. Their resiliency surfaced again late.

Bears Vikings Football

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, center, scores on a 1-yard touchdown run during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Bears Vikings Football

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) reacts after catching a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Bears Vikings Football

Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith (22) breaks up a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments