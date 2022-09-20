Vikings Eagles Football

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Kirk Cousins tried to get the ball to Justin Jefferson.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) runs from Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards, left, and cornerback Avonte Maddox (29) after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) is sacked by Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat (94) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps (22) and cornerback Avonte Maddox (29) after catching a pass during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) signals a teammate during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

