ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday upheld the state’s “Clean Car Rule,” which ties the state’s vehicle emission standards to California regulations, as judges accepted assurances that California’s planned phaseout of gasoline-powered cars won’t automatically apply in Minnesota.
A three-judge panel rejected the arguments of Minnesota’s auto dealers, who argued that state pollution regulators exceeded their authority and unconstitutionally delegated their rulemaking authority to California.
The appeals court concluded that the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency acted within its statutory authority and that the state’s rule is therefore valid. The decision was a victory for the administration of Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, which adopted the rule in 2021 amid a fight with Republican lawmakers who were upset that the Legislature was cut out of the decision. It takes effect in the 2025 model year and is meant to increase the supply and selection of electric vehicles.
The Minnesota Automobile Dealers Association expressed disappointment with the ruling and said it would consider whether to appeal. While manufacturers are ramping up production, the group contends that the rule could still saddle dealers with more electric vehicles than consumers want to buy.
“The one good thing to come from today’s decision is that if Minnesota wants to go forward with the new rule recently adopted by California, the MPCA will need to affirmatively conduct new rulemaking,” said Scott Lambert, president of the association.
According to the California Air Resources Board, 17 states have chosen to link their emission standards to California’s, which are stronger than federal regulations. Under the federal Clean Air Act, states generally must follow California’s standards or default to the the federal standards. The issue further heated up after California last August went even further, putting itself on a strictest-in-the-nation path toward requiring that all new vehicles be electric or hydrogen-powered by 2035.
That decision is forcing the other states to decide whether they now want to follow California down that path.
The Minnesota Court of Appeals accepted the MPCA’s arguments that the state would have to launch an entirely new rulemaking process to adopt California’s ban on new gasoline-powered vehicles.