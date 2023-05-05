Twins White Sox Baseball

Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Carlos Correa drove in a run during Minnesota's five-run 12th inning, and he and Byron Buxton homered to lift the Twins over the Chicago White Sox 7-3 Thursday and avoid a three-game sweep.


Twins White Sox Baseball

Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa hits a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Twins White Sox Baseball

Minnesota Twins second baseman Jorge Polanco, right, throws to first base after forcing out Chicago White Sox's Gavin Sheets at second base during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Thursday, May 4, 2023. The White Sox's Luis Robert Jr. was safe at first base. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

