Vikings Dolphins Football

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) hands off to Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Dalvin Cook took the handoff to the left, burst through a big hole between the center and the guard, then made a slick cutback to evade an arm tackle and veer right.


APTOPIX Bears Vikings Football

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) scores on a 5-yard touchdown run ahead of Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Jones (31) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Bears Vikings Football

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) scores on a 5-yard touchdown run ahead of Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Jones (31) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments