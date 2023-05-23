Giants Twins Baseball

San Francisco Giants' LaMonte Wade Jr. rounds third base and scores against the Minnesota Twins on a J.D. Davis double in the first inning of a baseball game Monday, May 22, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Michael Conforto hit a three-run homer and the first four San Francisco Giants batters scored in a 4-1 win over the Minnesota Twins on Monday night.


Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Bailey Ober throws to the San Francisco Giants in the first inning of a baseball game Monday, May 22, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
San Francisco Giants' Michael Conforto hits a three-run home run against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game Monday, May 22, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

