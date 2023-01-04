8bd445-20220526-a-woman-raises-her-fist-in-the-air-1024.jpeg

Del Shea Perry raises her fist and holds back tears after speaking about her son Hardel Sherrell, who died in custody at the Beltrami County Jail in 2018, during a demonstration outside of the Governor’s Mansion in St. Paul in May. (Nicole Neri/MPR News file)

A controversial jail doctor’s company filed for bankruptcy last month, leaving more than a dozen Minnesota counties scrambling to find a different health provider for people in their jails.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments