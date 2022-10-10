NASCAR Charlotte Cup Auto Racing

The pit crew of Chase Elliott (9) race to complete a pit stop during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Concord, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)

Since its first race in 1949, NASCAR has controlled the top motorsports series in the United States with an iron fist. Those who dared to challenge NASCAR leadership were almost never successful.

NASCAR Talladega Auto Racing

Chase Elliott celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Pictures of the Week-North America-Photo Gallery

Alex Bowman (48), Joey Logano (22), Austin Cindric (2), Justin Allgaier (62) and Ty Gibbs (23) are involved in a crash in Turn 1 during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/Skip Williams)
APTOPIX NASCAR Charlotte Cup Auto Racing

Christopher Bell (20) celebrates on top of his car after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Concord, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)

