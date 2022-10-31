LIV Golf

Cameron Smith, left, and Dustin Johnson, right, celebrate after the final round of the LIV Golf Team Championship at Trump National Doral Golf Club, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Doral, Fla. Johnson's 4 Aces GC team won the team championship. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

LIV Golf finished its first season with Dustin Johnson making the final putt and the most money at just over $35 million. And now it's gone for three months and still facing a few obstacles before next season. Key is getting a broadcast partner and corporate sponsorship. This was golf's shiny new toy, and it wasn't for everyone. One measure of success is how much it is missed when it returns in February. And might be hard to appraise because not many were watching in the first place. One thing is clear. The Saudi-funded tour isn't going anywhere.


Dustin Johnson pumps his fist after putting on the 18th green during the final round of the LIV Golf Team Championship at Trump National Doral Golf Club, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Doral, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dustin Johnson putts on the 18th green during the final round of the LIV Golf Team Championship at Trump National Doral Golf Club, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Doral, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Cameron Smith, left, and Dustin Johnson, right, line up their shots on the second green during the final round of the LIV Golf Team Championship at Trump National Doral Golf Club, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Doral, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

