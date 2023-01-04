College Admissions Bribery

William "Rick" Singer founder of the Edge College & Career Network, departs federal court in Boston in March 2019. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

 Steven Senne

BOSTON (AP) — The mastermind of the nationwide college admissions bribery scheme that ensnared celebrities, prominent businesspeople and other parents who used their wealth and privilege to buy their kids’ way into top-tier schools was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison Wednesday.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments