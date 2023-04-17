APTOPIX Twins Yankees Baseball

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole reacts after closing the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins to record a complete game shutout, Sunday, April 16, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Gerrit Cole pitched a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts for his fourth career shutout and the second complete game in the majors this season, leading the New York Yankees to a 2-0 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.


Minnesota Twins right fielder Max Kepler (26) misses the catch on a solo home run by New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 16, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez (49) receives the ball in the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, April 16, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

