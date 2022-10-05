Blues Stars Hockey

Dallas Stars head coach Peter DeBoer, top, instructs his team on the ice in the third period of a preseason NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues in Dallas, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Nearly a third of NHL teams have a new coach this season. John Tortorella is being counted on to fix things in Philadellphia. Bruce Cassidy is tasked with getting Vegas back to the playoffs and into contention for the Stanley Cup. Former Vegas coach Peter DeBoer takes over in Dallas in his fifth job around the league. Boston is giving Jim Montgomery a second chance after parting ways with Cassidy. David Quinn is also back in the NHL with San Jose after coaching the U.S. Olympic team in Beijing.

Blackhawks Red Wings Hockey

Chicago Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson watches the team play against the Detroit Red Wings during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
Flyers Hockey

Philadelphia Flyers' coach John Tortorella looks on during training camp at the NHL hockey team's practice facility, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Voorhees, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Panthers Training Camp Hockey

Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice, left, talks with forward Aleksi Heponiemi, of Finland, right, as defender Santtu Kinnunen, also from Finland, looks on, during the first day of the NHL hockey team's training camp, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Coral Springs, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Bruins Preview Hockey

FILE - The Boston Bruins newly hired coach, Jim Montgomery, takes questions during a news conference July 11, 2022, in Boston. Montgomery will be judged on whether he gets more out of young players like Jake DeBrusk and Brandon Carlo, who bristled against former coach Bruce Cassidy's style. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Islanders Preview Hockey

FILE - Then -New York Islanders assistant coach Lane Lambert gestures from the bench during an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 17, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. After missing the playoffs for the first time in four years, the New York Islanders had a long offseason to reflect on what went wrong. With a new coach, Lambert, and mostly the same roster that reached the Stanley Cup semifinals the previous two years, they are ready to try to rediscover their winning ways and return to the postseason. (AP Photo/Jim McIsaac, File)
Kings Sharks Hockey

San Jose Sharks head coach David Quinn watches while standing behind his players on the bench during the third period against the Los Angeles Kings in a preseason NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Sunday Sept. 25, 2022. San Jose won 3-2 in overtime. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

