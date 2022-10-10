Dawn Staley Leadership Award Basketball

FILE - South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley cuts the net after a college basketball game in the final round of the Women's Final Four NCAA tournament against UConn Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Minneapolis. On Wednesday night, Oct. 12, 2022, Staley will be on the receiving end of more accolades. Staley will accept the Billie Jean King Leadership Award at the Women’s Sports Foundation's Annual Salute to Women in Sports.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley's busy offseason after winning another NCAA basketball title has included savoring the victory, lining up team-wide NIL deals and supporting coaches of color.

Dawn Staley Leadership Award Basketball

FILE - South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley and her dog Champ pose for a photo, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Paradise Island, Bahamas, where the team is playing in the Battle 4 Atlantis NCAA college basketball tournament. On Wednesday night, Oct. 12, 2022, Staley will be on the receiving end of more accolades. Staley will accept the Billie Jean King Leadership Award at the Women’s Sports Foundation's Annual Salute to Women in Sports. (AP Photo/Aaron Beard, File)
Dawn Staley Leadership Award Basketball

FILE - South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley reacts during the first half of a college basketball game in the final round of the Women's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Minneapolis. On Wednesday night, Oct. 12, 2022, Staley will be on the receiving end of more accolades. Staley will accept the Billie Jean King Leadership Award at the Women’s Sports Foundation's Annual Salute to Women in Sports.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments