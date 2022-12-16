Vikings Lions Football

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell is seen during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

There's a connectivity and resiliency these Minnesota Vikings have crafted and harvested, helping put them on the brink of a division title despite being cumulatively outscored by their opponents.


Colts Cowboys Football

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) watches during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Jets Vikings Football

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) scores on a 4-yard touchdown run ahead of New York Jets defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd (97) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments