FILE - Oakland Raiders' Cliff Branch is brought down by Denver Broncos' Bob after picking up nine yards on a pass from quarterback Ken Stabler during the first period of an NFL football game on Dec. 3, 1978, at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, Calif. Branch was one of the best deep threats of his era to earn a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

Cliff Branch was the epitome of what Al Davis coveted in a receiver during his decades running the Raiders. Branch arrived in Oakland with the game-breaking speed needed to fuel the Raiders' vertical offense and as soon as he learned to harness that speed and develop reliable hands, there was no stopping him. Branch became one of the best deep threats of his era with some of his biggest performances coming on the game's biggest stages to earn a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday.

FILE - Los Angeles Raiders wide receiver Cliff Branch, right, catches a pass from quarterback Jim Plunkett for a 64-yard gain as Cleveland Browns' Hanford Dixon defends during the first quarter of an NFL football playoff game in Los Angeles, on Jan. 8, 1983. Branch was one of the best deep threats of his era to earn a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/File)

