Kentucky Derby Horse Racing

Race fans take photos in front of a statue of Barbaro at Churchill Downs, Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. Barbaro won the 2006 Kentucky Derby but shattered its leg two weeks later in the Preakness Stakes which led to it being euthanized. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Churchill Downs suspended trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. indefinitely and Lord Miles, who is trained by Joseph, was scratched from the Kentucky Derby on Thursday, days after the sudden death of two of his horses at the track.


Kentucky Derby hopeful Verifying works out at Churchill Downs Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 6. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kentucky Oaks Preview Horse Racing

FILE - Trainer Brad Cox watches horses workout at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., Thursday, April 29, 2021. Cox views his full plate this weekend at Churchill Downs as a good problem to have. Especially if his contingent of fillies hit the board in Friday’s 149th Kentucky Oaks, a race where the Louisville-born trainer has thrived. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

