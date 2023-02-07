Wild Coyotes Hockey

Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) skates with the puck away from Arizona Coyotes center Barrett Hayton in the first period during an NHL hockey game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Jakob Chychrun had two goals, Jack McBain scored the tie-breaking goal on a breakaway with seven minutes remaining and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 on Monday night.


Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov celebrates with defenseman Calen Addison (2) after scoring a goal against the Arizona Coyotes in the second period during an NHL hockey game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Arizona Coyotes defenseman J.J. Moser (90) and Minnesota Wild center Sam Steel collide in the second period during an NHL hockey game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

