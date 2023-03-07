China Congress

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang reads from the Chinese constitution when answering a question about Taiwan during a press conference Tuesday in Beijing. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

BEIJING — Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang warned Tuesday that Beijing and Washington are headed for “conflict and confrontation” if the U.S. doesn't change course, striking a combative tone at a moment when relations between the rivals are at a historic low.


