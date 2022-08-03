Taiwan Asia Pelosi

Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, left, gestures while speaking with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as she prepares to leave Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday. (Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs via AP)

 HOGP

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S.-China relations are teetering on a precipice after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments