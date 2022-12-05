Virus Outbreak China

A worker in protective suit adjusts his face shield as women wearing face masks line up for their routine COVID-19 tests in Beijing on Monday. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

 Andy Wong

BEIJING (AP) — China is easing some of the world’s most stringent anti-virus controls and authorities say new variants are weaker. But they have yet to say when they might end a “zero-COVID” strategy that confines millions of people to their homes and set off protests and demands for President Xi Jinping to resign.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments