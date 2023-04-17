George Floyd Officer Trial Appeal

Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, June 25, 2021. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)

The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday upheld former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's second-degree murder conviction in the killing of George Floyd, and let his 22 1/2-year sentence remain in place.


