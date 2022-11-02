Michigan St Michigan Football

Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) escapes Michigan State safety Angelo Grose (15) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson were the top four teams in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season, four days before the Volunteers and Bulldogs square off on the field. Michigan was fifth, followed by Alabama and unbeaten TCU. Tennessee is No. 1 in the CFP rankings for the first time, starting a head of a group of teams that have become regulars at the top of the selection committee's top 25.


Kentucky Tennessee Football

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
TCU West Virginia Football

TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against West Virginia in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)

