The districts pivotal in determining control of the Minnesota Legislature are getting clearer by the week. While this November’s election will fill 201 seats, only a small fraction of them are actually competitive.
The in-play House and Senate districts are where floods of literature come in the mail, where hard-edged legislative TV ads air during cable sports games or housing fix-up shows and where armies of doorknockers have descended.
The spending is disproportionately focused on a couple of dozen districts that neither party has a true lock on.
Republicans should do quite well in most parts of greater Minnesota; DFLers are primed to run the table in Minneapolis, St. Paul and some close-in suburbs. Regional centers and those second-ring suburbs are where the real action is.
House District 47B in Woodbury is one of them.
The seat changed during redistricting and is open, meaning the current representative isn’t seeking a new term.
First-time candidate Ethan Cha is the DFL nominee and former Rep. Kelly Fenton is the Republican candidate.
It’s one of a few races where a former legislator is looking to return to St. Paul. DFLers Brad Tabke of Shakopee and Jeff Brand of St. Peter are the others seeking political redemption following narrow 2020 losses; they’re in rematches with the Republicans who beat them, Erik Mortensen and Susan Akland respectively.
Fenton served four years until the 2018 election ended in defeat.
She knows how midterm elections — where the presidency isn’t on the line — can shake up the landscape and deliver a gut punch to the party in the White House.
“I did get swept out in the Trump midterm,” Fenton said. “I think we’re going to see something similar in the Biden midterm as well.”
Democrats have a narrow House majority with 70 seats. It takes 68 to control the House. Republicans are bullish on their chances of taking the majority.
A win by Fenton would swing a seat that DFLers hold now. That helps explain why DFL U.S. Sen. Tina Smith and DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman have been among those to come to town to campaign for Cha.
“We need to get Ethan Cha elected. We need to hold the majority,” Hortman told a few dozen volunteers in a pep talk before they fanned out around town one recent evening.
In an interview, she reinforced the stakes.
“I suspect it will be a hard-fought race. This district is a little hard to read on the new map. On the new map, it's a very strong Biden district,” Hortman said. “But we have a new candidate on our side, a person of color versus a candidate on the other side, who's experienced and has a lot of institutional resources behind her.”
The atmosphere is loose, with most in the room including Hortman slapping on fake mustaches to match the distinctive handlebar mustache of Cha.
The organizer and former rancher is facing a barrage of negative ads associating him with prior DFL efforts to raise gas taxes and increase salaries for legislators. Crime is a big focus, too.
“I've never taken a vote. I am a new candidate. I am not responsible for whatever they're saying I am,” Cha said.
On this evening, Cha works his way through a cul-de-sac of townhomes. He introduces himself and seeks the votes of people like retiree Pat Schulke. She tells him reproductive rights are her top issue.
A few days later, Fenton bundles up as she heads out on a frigid afternoon. She’s making her second pass in the district since beginning her door knocking in May.
“Election Day is Nov. 8,” she says at the end of each conversation, leaving nothing to chance.
The candidates and their campaign aides all carry sophisticated technology that steers them to voters most likely to be in their column or deemed persuadable. They have real-time data on who has voted early, so they can move past those homes. Time is a valuable commodity in these final weeks.
Democratic ads go hard at Fenton over past votes to restrict abortion. Fenton says it’s not the dominant issue in the race from her vantage point.
“I hear both sides of it when I've heard it,” she said. “But I have not heard it at the doors very much.”
Much of her current focus is on nudging leaners or reminding likely supporters to follow through and vote, even if it means returning to a house with a bright pink Fenton sign in the yard.
“It's all about turnout, and I want to make sure that they make sure to get to the voting booths come Nov. 8,” Fenton said. “You just have got to keep pounding the pavement. So come Nov. 9, no matter what happens, you have no regrets.”