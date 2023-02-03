Girls Flag Football California

FILE - Aly Young, 17, left, and Shale Harris, 15, reach to catch a pass as they try out for the Redondo Union High School girls flag football team on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Redondo Beach, Calif.

California officials are considering a plan to make flag football a girls' high school sport amid soaring popularity of the game and a push to get more female athletes on the field. The California Interscholastic Federation's federated council is expected to vote Friday on the proposal. If the measure is approved, flag football would be an official high school sport for girls in the nation's most populous state for the upcoming 2023-24 year. The vote comes amid a surge in interest in flag football among younger players in recreational leagues and burgeoning support from the NFL.


FILE - Elsa Morin, 17, center right, leads a chant as Redondo Union High School girls try out for a flag football team on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Redondo Beach, Calif. California officials are expected to vote Friday on the proposal to make flag football a girls' high school sport for the 2023-24 school year. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
FILE - Syndel Murillo, 16, left, and Shale Harris, 15, reach for a pass as they try out for the Redondo Union High School girls flag football team on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Redondo Beach, Calif. California officials are expected to vote Friday on the proposal to make flag football a girls' high school sport for the 2023-24 school year. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File )

