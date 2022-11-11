California Forever Chemicals Lawsuit

California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks at a news conference announcing a lawsuit against 3M and other manufacturers of toxic chemicals in San Francisco, on Thursday. (AP Photo/Terry Chea)

 Terry Chea

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A lawsuit filed Thursday by the state of California accuses 3M, Dupont and 16 smaller companies of covering up the harm caused to the environment and the public from chemicals manufactured by the firms that have over decades found their way into waterways and human bloodstreams.


