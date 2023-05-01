Royals Twins Baseball

Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton runs the bases on his three-run home run against the Kansas City Royals in the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Byron Buxton hit a three-run homer as part of a seven-run third inning, Sonny Gray kept rolling with six strong innings and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 8-4 on Sunday.


Royals Twins Baseball

Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Jhoan Duran, left, and catcher Christian Vazquez celebrate a win over the Kansas City Royals in a baseball game Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Royals Twins Baseball

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Sonny Gray throws to the Kansas City Royals in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments