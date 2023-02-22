...WINTER STORM WITH DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL THIS
AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY...
.This second round will be more widespread and continuous than the
first, beginning early Wednesday afternoon and continuing through
Thursday morning with an additional 8 to 12 inches snow
accumulation expected. Total snow accumulations will range from 10
to 18 inches, with the higher end totals along a west to east
axis from southwest Minnesota through east central Minnesota and
into west central Wisconsin.
The worst conditions will be Wednesday afternoon through Thursday
morning. A Blizzard Warning remains in effect for areas south of
Interstate 94 and west of Interstate 35. Heavy snow will combine
with northeast wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph, with the highest wind
speeds over western and southern Minnesota. This will lead to
significant blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in
open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel
nearly impossible.
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 8
to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF) is recruiting businesses to join the Prosperity Initiative program. This program is open to entrepreneurs in SMIF’s 20-county region who identify as Black, Indigenous or People of Color (BIPOC), and underserved individuals.
Entrepreneurs at any stage in their business planning process are encouraged to apply. Those who are in the ideation phase will start the process by participating in CO.STARTERS, a 10-week long, cohort-based opportunity that equips entrepreneurs with the fundamental tools to turn business ideas into action. Topics will range from the development of a business plan to how to pitch your business to investors. SMIF partners with Collider to provide this unique offering.
Entrepreneurs that complete CO.STARTERS, or those who already have an established business plan, will then meet regularly with a business strategist to set intentional goals to scale growth. A personalized plan of action will be developed, and entrepreneurs will be trained on a variety of advanced business skills including QuickBooks management, marketing and financial planning.
“We are excited to offer a wider variety of entry points for underserved entrepreneurs to begin the Prosperity Initiative journey,” said Pam Bishop, vice president of economic development. “Whether you are someone with an established business, or someone with an idea, this program can help turn dreams into reality.”
The Prosperity Initiative is supported, in part, by State of Minnesota through a grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. Partners serving on the advisory committee include Community Economic Development Associates (CEDA), Region Nine Development Commission, Merchants Bank – Winona, Minnesota Council of Churches – Tapestry Project and Otto Media Group. More than 80 clients have graduated from the Prosperity Initiative since its launch in 2016.
Applications are accepted on a rolling basis, however, to join a cohort of entrepreneurs, applications must be submitted by March 20 for an April 11 start date. A second cohort will open for applications in late August. While business coaching is offered for free for those with established business plans, there are a limited number of free seats available for the CO.STARTERS portion of the program.