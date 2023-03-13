Lions Vikings Football

Former Minnesota Vikings Hall of Fame coach Bud Grant waves a final goodbye to the Metrodome during ceremonies following the Vikings NFL football against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Minneapolis. Grant, the stoic and demanding Hall of Fame coach who took the Minnesota Vikings and their mighty Purple People Eaters defense to four Super Bowls in eight years and lost all of them, has died. He was 95. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File

Bud Grant, the stoic and demanding Hall of Fame coach who took the Minnesota Vikings and their mighty Purple People Eaters defense to four Super Bowls in eight years and lost all of them, died Saturday. He was 95.


FILE - In this Jan. 7, 1974, file photo, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Fran Tarkenton (10) poses with coach Bud Grant during NFL football practice in an unknown location. Grant, the stoic and demanding Hall of Fame coach who took the Minnesota Vikings and their mighty Purple People Eaters defense to four Super Bowls in eight years and lost all of them, has died. He was 95. (AP Photo/Ferd Kaufman, File)
FILE - Minnesota Vikings coach Bud Grant breaks into a rare on-field smile as he heads toward the dressing room with linebacker Matt Blair after Minnesota's last-second 28-23 victory over the Cleveland Browns in an NFL football game in Bloomington, Minn., Dec. 14, 1980. Grant, the stoic and demanding Hall of Fame coach who took the Minnesota Vikings and their mighty Purple People Eaters defense to four Super Bowls in eight years and lost all of them, has died. He was 95. (AP Photo/File)

