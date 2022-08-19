Browns Watson Settlement Football

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson speaks to the media, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Berea, Ohio, after the team announced that Watson has reached a settlement with the NFL and will serve an 11-game unpaid suspension and pay a $5 million fine rather than risk missing his first season as quarterback of the Cleveland Browns following accusations of sexual misconduct while he played for the Houston Texans. (Joshua Gunter/Cleveland.com via AP)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will serve an 11-game unpaid suspension, pay a $5 million fine and undergo professional evaluation and treatment as part of a settlement with the NFL following accusations of sexual misconduct by two dozen women.

Browns Watson Settlement Football

FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson throws during NFL football practice in Berea, Ohio, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, that Watson has reached a settlement with the NFL and will serve an 11-game suspension and pay a $5 million fine rather than risk missing his first season as quarterback of the Browns following accusations of sexual misconduct while he played for the Houston Texans. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)
Browns Watson Settlement Football

FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson looks to throw during NFL football practice in Berea, Ohio, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, that Watson has reached a settlement with the NFL and will serve an 11-game suspension and pay a $5 million fine rather than risk missing his first season as quarterback of the Browns following accusations of sexual misconduct while he played for the Houston Texans. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)
Browns Watson Settlement Football

FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Aug. 12, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, that Watson has reached a settlement with the NFL and will serve an 11-game suspension and pay a $5 million fine rather than risk missing his first season as quarterback of the Browns following accusations of sexual misconduct while he played for the Houston Texans. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Browns Watson Settlement Football

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson speaks to the media, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Berea, Ohio, after the team announced that Watson has reached a settlement with the NFL and will serve an 11-game unpaid suspension and pay a $5 million fine rather than risk missing his first season as quarterback of the Cleveland Browns following accusations of sexual misconduct while he played for the Houston Texans. (Joshua Gunter/Cleveland.com via AP)
Browns Watson Settlement Football

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson speaks to the media, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Berea, Ohio, after the team announced that Watson has reached a settlement with the NFL and will serve an 11-game unpaid suspension and pay a $5 million fine rather than risk missing his first season as quarterback of the Cleveland Browns following accusations of sexual misconduct while he played for the Houston Texans. (Joshua Gunter/Cleveland.com via AP)
Browns Watson Settlement Football

Cleveland Browns managing and principal partner Jimmy Haslam speaks to the media, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Berea, Ohio, after the team announced that quarterback Deshaun Watson has reached a settlement with the NFL and will serve an 11-game unpaid suspension and pay a $5 million fine rather than risk missing his first season as quarterback of the Cleveland Browns following accusations of sexual misconduct while he played for the Houston Texans. (Joshua Gunter/Cleveland.com via AP)
Browns Watson Settlement Football

Cleveland Browns managing and principal partner Jimmy Haslam, right, speaks to the media, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Berea, Ohio, after the team announced that quarterback Deshaun Watson has reached a settlement with the NFL and will serve an 11-game unpaid suspension and pay a $5 million fine rather than risk missing his first season as quarterback of the Cleveland Browns following accusations of sexual misconduct while he played for the Houston Texans. Browns general manager and executive vice president of football operations Andrew Berry, center, and Browns managing and principal partner Dee Haslam listen. (Joshua Gunter/Cleveland.com via AP)
Browns Watson Settlement Football

Cleveland Browns managing and principal partner Dee Haslam, left, speaks to the media, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Berea, Ohio, after the team announced that quarterback Deshaun Watson has reached a settlement with the NFL and will serve an 11-game unpaid suspension and pay a $5 million fine rather than risk missing his first season as quarterback of the Cleveland Browns following accusations of sexual misconduct while he played for the Houston Texans. The Browns general manager and executive vice president of football operations Andrew Berry listens at right. (Joshua Gunter/Cleveland.com via AP)
Browns Watson Settlement Football

Cleveland Browns general manager and executive vice president of football operations Andrew Berry speaks to the media, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Berea, Ohio, after the team announced that quarterback Deshaun Watson has reached a settlement with the NFL and will serve an 11-game unpaid suspension and pay a $5 million fine rather than risk missing his first season as quarterback of the Cleveland Browns following accusations of sexual misconduct while he played for the Houston Texans. (Joshua Gunter/Cleveland.com via AP)
CORRECTION Browns Watson Settlement Football

CORRECTS TO DESHAUN WATSON, NOT ANDREW BERRY - Quarterback Deshaun Watson, center, speaks to the media, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Berea, Ohio, after the team announced that Watson has reached a settlement with the NFL and will serve an 11-game unpaid suspension and pay a $5 million fine rather than risk missing his first season as quarterback of the Cleveland Browns following accusations of sexual misconduct while he played for the Houston Texans. (Joshua Gunter/Cleveland.com via AP)

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments