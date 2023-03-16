Celtics Timberwolves Basketball

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) works against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickel Alexander-Walker, right, during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Jaylen Brown scored 35 points and Jayson Tatum added 22 as the Boston Celtics held on to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 104-102 on Wednesday night.


After getting ejected from the game, Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) pleads with referee Brian Forte as center Rudy Gobert (27) walks with them during the fourth quarter of the team's NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. The Celtics won 104-102. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon, center, works his way between Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) and forward Kyle Anderson (5) during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. The Celtics won 104-102. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

