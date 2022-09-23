APTOPIX Commanders Lions Football

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) makes a touchdown catch against Washington Commanders cornerback William Jackson III (3) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)

When Jared Goff's pass on the last play of the game in Detroit last year sailed across the goal line and landed in the arms of a rookie named Amon-Ra St. Brown to stick Minnesota with a stunning defeat, the identity of the receiver seemed rather insignificant at the time.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates his four-yard touchdown reception with Jared Goff (16) in the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) returns an interception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) runs after making a catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (23) after catching a pass during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

