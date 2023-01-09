Brazil Elections Protest

A protesters, supporter of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, waves a Brazilian national flag from a window after storming the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Sunday. Planalto is the official workplace of the president of Brazil. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

 Eraldo Peres

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian authorities vowed Monday to protect democracy and punish thousands of supporters of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro who stormed and trashed the nation’s highest seats of power in chaos with striking similarities to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments