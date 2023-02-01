Brady Retires Football

FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) sets back to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Atlanta. Brady, who won a record seven Super Bowls for New England and Tampa, has announced his retirement, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

Nobody drove Tom Brady harder than the record-setting quarterback himself. That's even if his 23rd and final season after a brief retirement didn't end with him lifting yet another Lombardi Trophy. He leaves the NFL with more wins, yards passing and touchdowns than any other quarterback. He even set a pair of single-season passing records at the age of 45. And yes, nobody has more Super Bowl rings than Brady with seven. Brady competed so hard that he pulled his teammates along with him. Tampa Bay center Ryan Jensen worked his way back from a knee injury that sidelined him all season to snap to Brady in the quarterback's final game.

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2001 file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes during Brady's first start of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Foxborough, Mass. Brady, who won a record seven Super Bowls for New England and Tampa, has announced his retirement, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File)


FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2004, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Patriots beat the Carolina Panthers 32-29 in Super Bowl 38 in Houston. Brady, who won a record seven Super Bowls for New England and Tampa, has announced his retirement, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Dave Martin, File)
FILE - New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, left, talks with quarterback Tom Brady during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2002, in Foxboro, Mass. Brady, who won a record seven Super Bowls for New England and Tampa, has announced his retirement, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

