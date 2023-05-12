Mexico Title 42 Immigration Asylum

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Police monitor as migrants from a group of 50, who were chosen by the Mexican “Casa Migrante” organization, walk cross the Puerto Nuevo bridge from Matamoros, Mexico, to be processed by U.S. immigration officials, early Friday. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

 Fernando Llano

The border between the U.S. and Mexico was relatively calm Friday, offering few signs of the chaos that had been feared following a rush by worried migrants to enter the U.S. before the end of pandemic-related immigration restrictions.


