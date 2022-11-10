Suns Timberwolves Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, center, goes to the basket against Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) and center Bismack Biyombo during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Minneapolis. The Suns won 129-117. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Devin Booker had 32 points and a season-high 10 assists, and Mikal Bridges scored 13 of his season-high 31 points in the first quarter as the Phoenix Suns beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 129-117 on Wednesday night.


Suns Timberwolves Basketball

Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne (15) fouls Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Minneapolis. The Suns won 129-117. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Suns Timberwolves Basketball

Phoenix Suns guard Damion Lee (10) works around Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell (4) in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Minneapolis. The Suns won 129-117. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

