Wild Devils Hockey

Minnesota Wild center Mason Shaw (15) celebrates with teammates after his goal against the New Jersey Devils during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Newark, N.J. The Wild won 2-1 in overtime. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Matt Boldy scored on a breakaway with 1.3 seconds left in overtime and Filip Gustavsson made a career-high 47 saves to give the Minnesota Wild a 2-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.


Wild Devils Hockey

Minnesota Wild left wing Matt Boldy (12) controls the puck againstNew Jersey Devils defenseman John Marino, rear, during an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Newark, N.J. The Wild won 2-1 in overtime. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Wild Devils Hockey

Minnesota Wild center Mason Shaw (15) is congratulated after his goal against the New Jersey Devils during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Newark, N.J. The Wild won 2-1 in overtime. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments