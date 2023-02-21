Bird Flu

Red Star chickens feed in their coop in January at Historic Wagner Farm in Glenview, Ill. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley, File)

 Erin Hooley

The ongoing bird flu outbreak has cost the government roughly $661 million and added to consumers’ pain at the grocery store after more than 58 million birds were slaughtered to limit the spread of the virus.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments