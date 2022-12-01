Patriots Vikings Football

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills head to New England looking for their first division win of the season. Week 13 is loaded with several playoff-type matchups, starting with the Bills (8-3) visiting the Patriots (6-5) on Thursday night. Five other games on Sunday also feature winning teams playing against each other. The Bills already lost to Miami and the New York Jets and will face all three of their division rivals over the next three weeks as the jumbled AFC East has a chance to send four teams to the playoffs.


Bills Lions Football

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen scrambles during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
AP PRO PICKS WEEK 13

Graphic shows NFL team matchups and predicts the winners; 3c x 5/8 inches

