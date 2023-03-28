Job Openings

An Amazon Prime driver makes a delivery in Pittsburgh on Jan. 23, 2023. A bill in the Minnesota House proposes a 75-cent fee on most package deliveries. (AP File Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

 Gene J. Puskar

Minnesota legislators who worry about predicted transportation funding deficits are eyeing several familiar types of transactions to tax, including deliveries from services like Amazon and DoorDash, and rides from services like Uber and Lyft.


Reach Associate Editor Kristine Goodrich at 507-333-3134. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments