Minnesota legislators who worry about predicted transportation funding deficits are eyeing several familiar types of transactions to tax, including deliveries from services like Amazon and DoorDash, and rides from services like Uber and Lyft.
Such rideshare and delivery fees are among a series of taxes moving through the House Transportation Committee to supplement traditional sources of money that pay for roads: gasoline taxes, tab fees, sales taxes on car parts and special transportation sales taxes.
Sponsors of the bills said they are searching for new ways to fund transportation and transit, especially ways that won’t face the same declines in revenue versus inflation that the 28.6 cent-per-gallon gas tax has.
House File 580 would place a 75-cent fee on most package deliveries.
Rep, Erin Koegel, a Spring Lake Park DFLer who is sponsoring the bill, said she gets an average of five packages a week, which would cost her just shy of $200 annually if the bill passes.
House File 2882 would apply a percentage fee on each ride by what the bill calls "transportation network companies" but most people know as Uber and Lyft.
The bill's sponsor, Rep. Frank Hornstein, chair of the House Transportation Committee, said he doesn’t drive and relies on transit and Lyft to get around.
He termed his bill and Koegel’s bill “new and innovative” ways to raise money for transportation.
His more traditional House File 2346 would give the Met Council authority to impose a three-quarters of one percent sales tax in the seven county metro area for transit construction, maintenance and operation.
“While we do have an opportunity for general fund money, we also need long-term, dedicated, sustainable, reliable money for transportation,” the Minneapolis DFLer told his committee Thursday. While his current version would apply a percentage tax on the price of each ride, he said he is considering changing it to a flat, per-ride fee similar to the way Koegel would assess deliveries.
The so-called Amazon fee is expected to raise about $210 million a year. The form of the ride service fee is still in flux between a flat fee and a percentage fee and estimates are still being analyzed.
The Uber bill would send revenue to state highway accounts, metro area transit and greater Minnesota transit.
Hornstein is also looking at increasing the annual car tab fees for vehicle owners that would raise $200 million a year.
Getting pushback
Joel Carlson, a lobbyist working for Uber, said the bill should treat all passenger services the same, including limo services and taxis. And he told the committee that services like Uber already pay high license fees and another special fee every time a car picks up or drops off a passenger at MSP.
Most of the pushback has come from opponents of the package delivery fee. Opponents also include local pizza chains, small delivery companies and grocery stores.
J.J. Haywood, the CEO of Pizza Luce, said it competes with larger pizza businesses by offering free delivery. That would not be allowed under the bill which requires it be listed separately on the receipt.
“This fee is regressive, impacting our guests and delivery employees,” she said. “While 75 cents might not seem like a lot, it is significant.” Last week, 42% of the chain’s deliveries were for $25 or less. The fee would amount to 3% extra.
“How is it fair that the delivery of a $3,000 bike, couch or washing machine in a 10-ton box truck pays the same as an $11 hoagie sandwich delivered in the 3,000-pound compact car?” Haywood said.
A letter from 14 different business organizations including Hospitality Minnesota, the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce and the state License Beverage Association, Retail Association and Grocers Association raised issues it considered “insurmountable challenges.”
“The proposed delivery fee will impact every Minnesotan, no matter the size of their budget or where they live,” the letter stated. “As we face economic uncertainty and families make decisions about their spending, under this bill, should they choose delivery, Minnesotans will be penalized.”
The delivery fee bill would take effect July 1, 2024, and would distribute the money to the state highway fund, large cities, small cities and towns. The fee would only be applied if the items being delivered are subject to sales taxes, a provision that would exempt groceries and prescription drugs. But a single taxable item in a shipment would subject it to the fee.
It would devote some of the funds to the “food delivery support account” that would give money to the Minnesota Board on Aging for grants to food delivery nonprofits helping seniors.
Transportation budget writers have struggled to explain the fact that transportation funding is facing deficits while the state budget has been breaking records for surpluses with each new forecast.
The state Department of Transportation testified in January that car taxes and gas taxes suffered more during the pandemic than general taxes. Gas sales dropped during shutdowns and when prices spiked last summer. Car sales suffered during the pandemic and again when chip shortages extended delivery times.
Metro Transit also testified that it has been facing operating deficits for years but their impact was delayed by special state appropriations in 2019 and by an influx in money from the three major pandemic-era response bills by Congress. The ending of emergency funding has the agency heading toward what it terms a fiscal cliff for transit finances.